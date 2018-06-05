Cayman National sponsors Botanic Park

Cayman National, which is sponsoring the Botanic Park’s Children’s Garden project, recently made a donation toward constructing the Water Play Zone feature of the site.

The garden, designed for children ages 2 to 14 years old, will be a space for fun and educational activities.

In addition to the Water Play Zone, the Children’s Garden will feature an education area, open play area with a tree house, a sensory garden, a grow zone, an environmental zone and mini ecosystems.

The concept focuses on educating children on nature play, earth sciences, and the importance of plants and insects while stressing the importance of preservation and conservation.

“As a long-standing supporter of the Botanic Park, having contributed to the development of the Orchid Board Walk in the past, Cayman National is again delighted to partner with the Botanic Park in their Children’s Garden project. We believe that the Water Play Zone will be an exciting place for children to gather for fun, cool down and to celebrate friendship,” said Ormond A. Williams, president of Cayman National Bank.

During a site visit in July 2017, Botanic Park General Manager John Lawrus presented the project plan and vision to Mr. Williams and the Cayman National marketing team.

“The completion of the Children’s Garden will further assist in the diversification of the Botanic Park and represents the continued development of the original master plan which was created in 1994,” Mr. Lawrus said.

He added, “The impact will be three-fold: firstly, increased visitation to the Park; secondly, by providing a purpose-built garden which focuses on the education of our youth; and thirdly, by providing and improving our social awareness of the importance of the environment in the Cayman Islands, as such this project will be a milestone achievement for the Park and we look forward to its completion.