50 years ago: Scotiabank opens Cayman Islands HQ

In the June 6, 1968 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor of the Cayman Compass, the following story, titled “Scotiabank opens,” appeared:

“Bank of Nova Scotia was formally opened by his Honour The Administrator. A notable personality at this function was the Honorable Donald M. Fleming, now Vice President of the Bank. The Honorable Donald M. Fleming was once the Attorney General of Canada, soon after, the Minister of Justice, and now he fills the position of the Minister of Finance.”

Another story, titled “1st storm of the season” also appeared on the front of page of the same edition.

“First tropical storm and hurricane of the season Abby has gained enough force after crossing over Cuba to be designated as a hurricane.

“Soon after crossing over Key West and southern Florida at Punta Gorda south of Tampa, her centre winds dropped from between 25 and 45 mph, causing her to once again be classified as a tropical storm.

“Abby caused heavy rains and high winds and rough seas for the Cayman Islands while she crossed the northwest coast of Cuba.”

The newspaper also featured a story giving details of the upcoming Queen’s Birthday celebrations.

“The ceremony will take place in the Princess Royal Park, George Town. The saluting base will be the Pavilion in the park.

“Ministers of religion and as many choristers as are not parading are requested to take their places on the east side of the saluting base.”

Also in the same edition, a story titled “British subjects can be deported,” appeared.

“British subjects resident in the Cayman Islands for any period up to 7 years are now able to be deported if the resident commits any offence punishable with imprisonment.

“The law, Deportation (British Subjects) (Amendment) Law, 1968, which makes the deportation of British subjects possible was passed by the Legislative Assembly on the 28th of March and came into effect on May 24.

“The law is geared towards ganja peddlers.

“In the Memorandum of Objects and Reasons for the law, it is stated that the law is necessary because the traffic of drugs in this territory, notably ganja, cannot be eradicated effectively until we are able to deport British residents after conviction by the court.”