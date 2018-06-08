Tap into your Zen for charity

Yoga is a well-respected form of exercise, while allowing practitioners to get in touch with their inner selves and allowing them to relax when under stress.

Just imagine, therefore, how relaxing it would be to attend a yoga class on the beach; the naturally warm air helping the muscles to ease into one position after the next.

The associates of The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman and the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort have come together to create the Sensei My Way event, and all in the name of a good cause. This Saturday at Seven Mile Public Beach, people of all ages are welcome to join in a free yoga class at the reasonable hour of 9 a.m. They can either stretch out on the sand, bring a towel or BYOYM (bring your own yoga mat).

Although there is no price for this social and beneficial experience, organizers are asking for donations – no matter how big or small – to raise money for the Acts of Random Kindness charity, also known as ARK.

Representatives from the nonprofit group will be at the event, ready to answer questions about ongoing projects and explain how the public can get involved.

“We are delighted to once again, have the support of The Ritz-Carlton and their wonderful employees,” says Tara Nielsen, founder of ARK. “Every year, they continue to show their genuine enthusiasm and heart to help out in our community.

“This looks to be a really fun and healthy event and we are very grateful for their time and consideration and to all those who show up on the day. Proceeds will boost our ‘Raise the Roof’ campaign.”

ARK

Cayman’s ARK is run and managed by a small team. The group endeavors to be a friend to people in unique circumstances of crisis and to demonstrate kindness through loving acts of service. It has now been helping members of the community for more than 10 years and encourages those who cannot donate money to contribute by volunteering their time and energy into making others’ lives better.