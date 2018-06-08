Lanterns to light up Sky of Hope

On a particular night in September 2016, anyone walking Seven Mile Beach would have seen the dark sky lit up by the dance of many glowing lanterns as they made their way heavenward.

It was the inaugural Sky of Hope event, bringing together those who had lost loved ones for a ceremony of remembrance.

On June 21, once again, Cayman HospiceCare is inviting the public to join them for an evening under the stars in celebration of friends and family, past and present. Seven Mile Public Beach will come alive with the sound of smooth beach vibes as guests grab a blanket, enjoy a glass or two of bubbles (or non-alcoholic drinks, if preferred) and socialize with friends, family and colleagues to enjoy the longest day of the year – the Summer Solstice.

The focus of the evening will be a synchronized lantern release. Hundreds of eco-friendly/biodegradable lanterns will be released, inviting attendees to create a moment of reflection – a Sky of Hope – to remember those who have been a part of their lives.

The first Sky of Hope event was spearheaded by restaurateur Markus Mueri, whose idea it was to release lanterns en masse. It was such a memorable evening that the decision was made to make it an annual event for the whole family.

Cayman HospiceCare is a strong advocate of the environment and wants to do its part to ensure that it does not detrimentally affect Cayman’s oceans or wildlife. To that end, staff members have selected the Eco Wish Lantern to ensure that they can host a beautiful and memorable evening while being environmentally conscious.

The lanterns have no wires and feature a flame-resistant string. They are 100 percent biodegradable, made from rice paper with a bamboo frame and including a flame-retardant fire cell.

Food will be available to buy at the event, and tickets include bottles of bubbles and lanterns. Buy as an individual, get a family ticket or sign up a corporate group for the occasion.

Cayman HospiceCare

Cayman HospiceCare is a not-for-profit organization, dedicated to providing dignified, quality comfort care, free of charge, to everyone in the Cayman Islands living with end-stage diseases. It is committed to enhancing and improving the lives of all those affected by death, and to assuring long-term emotional, spiritual and general well-being to survivors after loss.

To reserve tickets, call 945-7447, or email [email protected] Tickets start at $25 per person.