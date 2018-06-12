Boats collide at Duck Pond

A 35-foot Cabo Express motorboat collided with an unlit moored sailboat off Duck Pond Cay in Newlands Monday night.

Police said the Joint Marine Unit was dispatched to the site shortly after 7:30 p.m.

According to police, the motorboat, which was traveling from Cayman Kai, collided with the unmanned sailboat anchored near Duck Pond, off North Sound Estates.

“It is believed that the sailboat did not have any mooring lights illuminated at the time. The power vessel sustained what appeared to be minor damage, however, the sailboat was extensively damaged,” the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service said in a statement.

There were no injuries resulting from the collision.

Acting Superintendant Brad Ebanks, head of Specialist Operations, said, “We would like to remind the public to adhere to all aspects of the Port Authority Law. All vessels, whether anchored (even unmanned) or in operation are required to have lights illuminated at night. As the boating community grows, we all have to increase our compliance, caution and vigilance whilst on the water.”

He added, “Under the law, vessels anchored more than two hundred yards from the shoreline must carry riding lights at night, unless in areas protected by reef, or otherwise authorized by the Director of the Port.”

Police said the collision is under investigation by the Joint Marine Unit.