Voting station will be open in Cayman for Colombian presidential runoff

Eligible Colombian voters in Cayman will be able to participate in their country’s presidential runoff, with a voting station at the Government Administration Building scheduled to be open on Sunday, June 17, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to an announcement from the Embassy of Colombia in Jamaica.

Colombia is holding a presidential runoff since none of its six candidates won 50 percent of the vote in the original election last month.

Conservative Ivan Duque was the leader with 39 percent of the votes, followed by leftist Gustavo Petro with 25 percent.

The candidates are vying to fill the position left by departing President Juan Manuel Santos, who won the 2016 Nobel Peace Prize for striking a peace deal between his government and guerillas from the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC).

The election is widely seen as a referendum on Mr. Santos’s efforts: Mr. Petro supports the deal, while Mr. Duque opposes it.