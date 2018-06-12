Police warn of financial scam email

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service advised the public Sunday about an email scam circulating in the Cayman Islands. The scam uses an email address that falsely purports to represent the Cayman Islands Government and attempts to solicit money from innocent parties.

The emails, which have been sent to members of the public, request payments from properties and business owners and describe the funds as taxes levied by the government. The RCIPS said Sunday that the email address is false and the emails have not been sent by the Cayman Islands Government.

The RCIPS is currently investigating the matter in the hopes of identifying the perpetrators.

Members of the public who receive an email should disregard it. People are advised not to open those emails and to avoid clicking on any links or paying any money through the email address.

People with information relating to this scam are asked to contact the RCIPS Financial Crime Unit at 949-7774 or call George Town Police Station at 949-4222.