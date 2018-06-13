“[Tuesday] evening, June 12, I was invited to the House of Lords to meet with Lord Ahmad, Minister of State for the Overseas Territories.

“There the minister formally advised me that His Excellency the Governor, Mr. Anwar Choudhury, has been temporarily withdrawn from his post as Governor of the Cayman Islands to allow the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to investigate a number of complaints against him. He further advised that Mr. Choudhury is currently in the UK and that the investigation is likely to last 4-6 weeks. The minister insisted that no further details could be provided at this stage and indicated that the Foreign and Commonwealth Office did not intend to make a public statement regarding the matter. During this period the Deputy Governor, Hon. Franz Manderson, MBE, JP will act as Governor.

“I have also spoken with the Acting Governor who confirmed that he had been similarly advised and that he was in post and had briefed Chief Officers. I have advised the Speaker, the Cabinet, the Government Caucus and the Leader of Opposition accordingly.

“While this development was unforeseen and is most unfortunate, I am confident that it will not affect the continued good governance of the Cayman Islands.”