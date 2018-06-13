A Cayman Brac resident appeared in Summary Court in Grand Cayman Tuesday, accused of being reckless or negligent while in possession of ammunition.

Erbin Darrell Tibbetts Jr., 47, elected to have his charge dealt with in Grand Court.

Details of the charge are that, on or before Sept. 20, 2017, within the vicinity of Sloop Way off Frigate Drive, Cayman Brac, he acted in a manner “so rash or negligent as to endanger human life or safety” in that he omitted to take proper precautions against any possible danger from a firearm – namely ammunition in his possession or control.

The charge did not specify any quantity of ammunition and no background information was provided in court.

Defense attorney Amelia Fosuhene requested a preliminary inquiry into the charge, but agreed to short form, meaning that the case will be committed to the Grand Court on the basis of documents rather than live witnesses.

Magistrate Valdis Foldats set the inquiry for Tuesday, July 3, again in Grand Cayman.