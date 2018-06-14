Pregnant Brac woman airlifted to Grand Cayman

A pregnant woman was airlifted from Faith Hospital in Cayman Brac to Grand Cayman on Thursday, the RCIPS said in a news release.

The woman, a local resident, had entered premature labor the previous evening, and doctors assessed that the child would require immediate neonatal support after birth, which would only be available at Cayman Islands Hospital.

The RCIPS Air Operations Unit was unable to deploy Wednesday due to restricted visibility, so the critical care escort was carried out Thursday.

The mother and baby are doing well, according to the release.