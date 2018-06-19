NEW: Simulated ‘hijacking’ at airport Tuesday evening

A training exercise will take place at Owen Roberts International Airport at 6 p.m. today. The exercise will involve an emergency response to a simulated plane hijacking.

Airport officials assured members of the public that the activity is routine and should be no cause for alarm or concern. Temporary road blocks near the airport may cause minor delays to motorists.

“Exercises of this magnitude are only executed every two years and are necessary to keep our international certifications as well as sharpen the skills of our emergency responders,” according to a statement issued by the Cayman Islands Airports Authority.