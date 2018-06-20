Police investigate 10-year-old’s death

A 10-year-old girl died Tuesday morning following an accident at her family’s West Bay district home.

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service is looking into the sudden death incident, which they termed an “accidental death,” but declined to release any details Tuesday.

Initial reports from the accident scene indicated the child slipped and fell while in the bathroom, which led to a serious injury.

The child was not immediately identified.

The Ministry of Education confirmed Tuesday that the child was a Year 6 student at Sir John A. Cumber Primary School.

“The Ministry of Education, Department of Education Services and the school offer their sincerest condolences to the family during this most difficult time,” a ministry statement read.

A Department of Education team was deployed to the school, including Department Director Lyneth Monteith and several counselors to offer the necessary support and counseling to the staff and students, particularly those in Year 6.

“Parents/Guardians … are asked to pay extra close attention to their children over the next several days,” the ministry statement read, adding that parents were encouraged to notify their child’s teacher or the school principal of any concerns so the school can provide additional support, if needed.