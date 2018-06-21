KidFest, Cousteau film geared towards families

On Saturday, from noon to 4 p.m., families can head to Pedro St. James for live entertainment, games and refreshments, all in the spirit of raising money for the Cayman Heart Fund’s Hart For Hearts branch. Hart For Hearts focuses on children with congenital heart defects and aims to assist their families with expenses.

KidFest is free for kids with an entrance fee for 15 years and older. Activities include face painting, bouncy castles, a raffle, arts and crafts and spending time with animals.

For more information about KidFest, please email [email protected]

Cousteau event at Camana Bay

Baby boomers grew up with Jacques Cousteau on television, introducing them to the wonders of the underwater world. The generation that followed has had the benefit of his son carrying on his work. Jean-Michel Cousteau has made a name for himself in his own right, continuing the exploration of the ocean’s depths.

On June 30, Camana Bay Cinema will be hosting an exclusive 3D screening of Jean-Michel Cousteau’s “Secret Ocean.” Take a dive and experience the beauty and diversity of an underwater world few get to encounter. The movie will be followed by a Q&A with Jean-Michel Cousteau himself. Donations of $5 or more are encouraged and will benefit Ocean Futures Society and the Central Caribbean Marine Institute (CCMI).

‘Secret Ocean’

Jean-Michel Cousteau offers a breakthrough look at a secret world within the ocean that is perhaps the biggest story of all – that the smallest life in the sea is the mightiest force on which we all depend. Alongside marine biologist Holly Lohuis, he invites viewers to dive into this whole new world that will leave them in awe of the beauty and diversity of the oceans – the source of all life on our planet – and inspire an even stronger desire to protect what they have either seen for the first time or perhaps re-discovered along the journey.

Narrated by renowned oceanographer Sylvia Earle, “Jean-Michel Cousteau’s Secret Ocean 3D” introduces audiences to over 30 species, illuminating behaviors captured for the first time thanks to the development of new tools that allow underwater filming in 3D, ultra-HD 5K, slow motion, macro, and with motion control, and takes them to remarkable and vibrant environments such as the Bahamas, Fiji, and Bimini.

Jean-Michel Cousteau

For more than four decades, Jean-Michel Cousteau has dedicated himself and used his vast experience to communicate to people of all nations and generations his love and concern for our watery planet. Since first being “thrown overboard” by his father at the age of seven with newly invented SCUBA gear on his back, Jean-Michel has been exploring the ocean realm. He has investigated the world’s oceans aboard the Calypso and Alcyone for much of his life. He has produced over 80 films, received the Emmy, the Peabody Award, the 7 d’Or, and the Cable Ace Award.