UK media reports on governor’s ‘withdrawal’

Two weeks after his “temporary withdrawal” from the Cayman Islands, Governor Anwar Choudhury has found himself in the headlines of the U.K. press.

The Daily Mail on Sunday reported allegations based on anonymous sources that Mr. Choudhury, 59, had been “bullying” staff members during his two-and-a-half months in office here, engaging in inappropriate conduct with both Governor’s Office staff and family members.

“Sources have said that [Mr. Choudhury] is also accused of misbehavior towards his wife, Momina, 16 years his junior,” the newspaper reported. “In addition it is claimed he had a drunken row with his elderly mother-in-law one night.”

The Cayman Compass earlier reported that a formal complaint about Mr. Choudhury’s behavior in office had been filed by staff members. U.K. officials temporarily withdrew Mr. Choudhury from his post on or about June 12, stating an internal investigation into the matter would take between four and six weeks.

Phone calls, text messages and emails to Mr. Choudhury this week and last week seeking comment have not been returned.

U.K. foreign office representatives in Cayman have steadfastly refused to comment on the reasons for the governor’s withdrawal.

Head of the Governor’s Office in Cayman, Matthew Forbes, was contacted again on Sunday but declined to provide any clarity surrounding the anonymous allegations.

“I have seen [the article]. I am not able to comment as the investigation is ongoing,” Mr. Forbes said.