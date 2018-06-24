Wesleyan Christian Academy wins Cayman Water art contest

The public has spoken.

Wesleyan Christian Academy’s painting has been chosen as the winner of the Cayman Water art competition, thanks to 192 votes in favor on the company’s Facebook page.

Wesleyan Christian Academy outpolled support for the paintings from Grace Christian Academy (136) and Cayman International School (124). The school will receive a $500 check from Cayman Water for its participation, and the winning artwork will be featured on the company’s annual report.

Cayman Water provided the materials and canvas for the competition, and the three paintings were composed by a group of children ranging in age from 7 to 10 years old. The class responsible for the winning painting will be treated to a plant tour at one of the Cayman Water facilities.

The utility company hoped to stress the importance of water to the next generation of Cayman citizens, and it staged its competition in an effort to strengthen ties to the community.