The 2018 Cayman Airways Youth Cup kicked off Monday at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex with a full slate of four matches. Teams from Jamaica, the United States, and the Cayman Islands all had wins on the opening day of the tournament hosted by Academy Sports Club.

Match 1

Phoenix All Stars (JAM) 0

Central Brooklyn Soccer Club (USA) 1

Playing under the blazing sun, the youngsters from both sides sized each other up before Central Brooklyn pulled ahead in the 14th minute courtesy a finish from Dinari Rogers. Central Brooklyn continued to press throughout the game, as did Phoenix All Stars in search of an equalizer, but no further scoring would come. Central Brooklyn, who arrived from New York over the weekend, took the first win of the tournament.

Match 2

Future Sports Club Select (CAY) 0

Mt. Pleasant Academy (JAM) 3

For the first 15 minutes there was no differentiation between the sides as Future Sports Club Select kept up with the visitors. Jalon Lopez put Mt. Pleasant ahead in the 18th minute and added another in the 41st. Dahmani Miller scored the third for the Jamaicans in the 60th minute. Jalon missed out on a hat trick when he struck the post on a penalty kick in the 63rd, before being called to the bench for a rest. Future Sports Club Select bolstered its roster for the tournament with the inclusion of players from George Town Sports Club.

Match 3

City Soccer Pro (USA) 1

Academy Sports Club Select (CAY) 5

Mikael Crooks and Jerry Allen both scored twice as Academy Sports Club Select picked up an important first win in the six-day tournament. Crooks put the local side out front in the 9th minute, and with their New York opponents pumped for action they held the score as it was to the end of the half. Anthony Catalanotto put Academy SC Select ahead in the 41st minute before Jerry joined in four minutes later. Mikael then secured his brace in the 55th minute and Jerry did the same in the 61st. Zahari Jeffery found the back of the net for the visitors two minutes from full-time.

Match 4

Academy Sports Club Elite (CAY) 2

Harbour View Football Club (JAM) 4

The nightcap saw top sides from Caribbean neighbors Cayman Islands and Jamaica share the field for an entertaining encounter. Harbour View’s Trevor Hamilton scored the only first half goal in the 17th minute. The hosts equalized in the 46th minute when a superb free kick by Immanuel Duran left the goal vulnerable for a chance that Malcolm Hill made the most of. Harbour View was quick to reply, reclaiming the lead a minute later thanks to Jahiem Nelson, who extended that lead in the 51st. Hamilton gave the visitors a three-goal lead in the 67th minute. Spurred on by the home crowd, Academy Sports Club Select fought to stay in the game and were rewarded in the 70th minute when Kai Hulse found the back of the net, but there was not enough time to mount a comeback.

The tournament runs until June 30 and admission is free. Get more details at www.caymanyouthcup.ky, and follow the tournament and teams on www.facebook.com/CaymanYouthCup.