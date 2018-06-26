Conyers’ Joan Bolton called to Bar

Joan Bolton has been called to the bar of the Cayman Islands and was appointed senior supervisor of Conyers Trust Company.

She joined Conyers as a corporate administrator in 2002. She graduated from the University of Liverpool with a bachelor’s degree in law with honors, and was successful in the Legal Advisory Council Professional Practice Course.

She holds a banking certificate from the Chartered Institute of Bankers, a Trust Diploma in International Trust Management through the Central Law Training Institute and a Compliance Diploma through Central Law Training in conjunction with the University of Manchester.

Head of Conyers Trust Company Sharon Pierson, who was Ms. Bolton’s principal for the duration of her articleship, said, “Joan has been an exemplary member of our team for over 14 years. Joan’s career progression displays the strength of character that is highly valued at Conyers and as a new officer of the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands.”

“It is an honor and privilege to have been called to the bar of the Cayman Islands,” Ms. Bolton said. “Working at Conyers has allowed me to hone my skill set and develop my capabilities further. I am excited to be carrying on with the Trust Services team and look forward to taking this next step in my career.”