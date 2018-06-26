Economist presents global financial market trends

Private banking and wealth management services provider NCB Cayman Limited is hosting its second Annual Economic Update featuring Lindsey Piegza, chief economist and managing director of Stifel, Nicolaus & Company.

The event takes place Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at the Camana Bay Cinema.

Ms. Piegza specializes in research and analysis of global economic trends and activity, world economies, financial markets and fiscal policies.

Ms. Piegza was in Cayman this time last year to share her insight on the global economy, fiscal policy and the financial markets; and is returning to present her views on current trends from a global and regional perspective. She is in Cayman as the guest of NCB Cayman, which this year celebrates 25 years as a private banking and wealth management services provider in the Cayman Islands.

Ms. Piegza is a sought-after speaker and often quoted in the international business press. She is a regular guest on CNBC, Fox News, CNN and Bloomberg, as well as on U.S. radio and other U.S. business news outlets. She is also a monthly op-ed contributor for The Hill.

Phillip Harrison, managing director of NCB Cayman, said: “We are delighted to once again host Lindsey as our guest. With a presence in Cayman for over 25 years, and our long-standing relationship with Stifel, corporate and private clients have certainly benefited from this association and access to world-class expertise. We look forward to welcoming existing clients, professional colleagues and new associates to the presentation – and we are all eager to hear Lindsey’s current insights on the global financial markets.”

Anyone wishing to attend the presentation should email [email protected]