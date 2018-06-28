All current Grand Court Jurors who are in the April 4 – July 3 session are advised that the report date of Tuesday, July 3, has been canceled. This session of the Grand Court Jury Service has now ended and these jurors have completed their tour of jury duties.

Jurors who are in the upcoming session of July 4 – Oct. 2 are reminded that jury duties commence on Wednesday, July 4 at 9 a.m.

Please call the Jury Information line at 244-3899 for the most up-to-date information, or email [email protected]