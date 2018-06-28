Student art exhibit ends next week

A year’s worth of art projects by children from preschool age to high school are currently on display at the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands. The exhibit ends July 7.

The artwork comes from weekly classes sponsored by Walkers. The law firm has been supporting the program for the 13 years it has been running.

National Gallery Director Natalie Urquhart called the work “inspiring.”

“I’m highly impressed with the caliber of the work,” she said.

The exhibition, titled “Insight,” is in the Dart Auditorium. It was curated by the gallery’s current education intern, Tyra Ilton.

The pieces range from paper sculpture to ceramics, collage and paintings. Multiple works reflect the various responses to a single prompt or lesson. Some of these include collages created from photos of the aftermath of Hurricane Ivan, flowers and plants pressed into clay tiles, and tissue paper mosaics.

Ms. Urquhart said the students in the program are grouped into six clubs, based on age, none with more than 20 students. One hundred students participated in the program.

“Each of the clubs has its own instructor,” Ms. Urquhart said, “and most of the projects are connected to our current exhibitions.”

Several paintings of coral are included in the student work. The gallery is currently exhibiting “Coral Encounters,” a collection of photographs of coral.

The program is open to both government and private school students. Ms. Urquhart said it provides an ongoing opportunity for the often separated groups to collaborate on projects.

Students will be able to sign up for next year’s clubs in September. A registration form can be downloaded from the National Gallery website, www.nationalgallery.org.ky, but must be submitted in person. For more information call 945-8111.