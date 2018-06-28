Talent Xposition highlights Cayman’s young talent

Xposition of the Performing Arts, 1 of 9

The 17th Annual Xposition of the Performing Arts, organized by JC Connor of the Cayman Islands Self Help Foundation, was held on June 24 at the Harquail Theatre.

Performances ranged from dance to poetry and singing, and were rewarded by enthusiastic applause from a large audience.

“JC Connor and his team have once again presented a magnificent evening of entertainment to the Caymanian public,” said Antoinette Parris-Hoyte, technical director of the National Youth Culinary Programme.

“The lineup of young talent was amazing, diverse and spectacular. The show was an example of the depth and breadth of talent that can found in the Cayman Islands.”