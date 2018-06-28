Plans for a $45 million expansion that will double the size of the Cayman International School were approved by the Central Planning Authority Wednesday.

The school, based at Camana Bay, aims to add purpose-built facilities for high school students as well as an early learning center.

The new buildings will free up classroom space in the existing buildings, ultimately allowing for the addition of at least one extra class at every age group. The school’s director, Jeremy Moore, told the Cayman Compass in April that the expansion would take the school’s capacity from around 630 to 1,100 and almost double the size of the campus.

The plans, including two new school buildings and volleyball courts, went to the CPA and were approved on Wednesday.

The early childhood center is scheduled to open at the start of the 2019-20 school year, with the high school opening the following year.

Mr. Moore said school staff had worked with the parent organization, the U.S.-based International Schools Services, and Dart Realty, which owns the buildings, as well as the project architects to ensure the expansion was custom built to its specifications.

“It is a game changer for us to have spaces designed to fit with our philosophy of education. We prefer collaborative approaches and project-based learning rather than kids sitting in rows listening to lectures,” he said.

Lack of school space is a growing problem in the Cayman Islands.

“The waitlists and demand for seats is a major factor in this expansion,” Mr. Moore told the Compass in an earlier interview.