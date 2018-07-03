A Cayman Airways employee who pleaded guilty to one count of illegal drugs exportation during a U.S. court hearing in May has been sentenced to time served and three years of supervised release.

Corey James Miller has also been referred to American immigration authorities for deportation from the U.S. as a result of his conviction.

In the U.S., as in Cayman, the courts may only recommend deportation of an individual and it is up to immigration officials to decide the person’s fate following a criminal conviction.

Court documents state Mr. Miller admitted to federal investigators that he and another man, Kelven Claret, agreed to smuggle ganja from Miami to Grand Cayman “on multiple occasions” between January and late April of this year.

Mr. Miller and Mr. Claret were arrested at Miami International Airport on the jetway of a Cayman Airways flight on April 29, after security personnel searched their suitcases and found 2.94 kilograms (about 6.5 pounds) of ganja stuffed inside boxes of laundry detergent in 12 packages, U.S. court records state.

Federal investigators said Mr. Miller initially told them he did not know Mr. Claret, but the probe later revealed that Mr. Miller’s girlfriend bought airline tickets for both men to travel on April 29.

“Upon review of Claret’s phone, law enforcement discovered numerous messages with Miller discussing smuggling of marijuana into the Cayman Islands airport,” court records stated. “Specifically, recorded audio messages from Miller, which captured Miller’s voice, corroborated that Miller and Claret agreed to work together to smuggle marijuana into the Cayman Islands on multiple occasions between … January 2018 and April 29, 2018.”

Mr. Claret’s matter is still before the court. He told U.S. investigators that he was recruited by Mr. Miller and paid $2,000 for his assistance in the drugs transshipment attempt.