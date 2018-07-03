Wanted person arrested in West Bay

Jamaican national “Jason” Hubert Williams, 43, found himself before Cayman Court of law on Tuesday after he was taken into custody by the Cayman Islands Police Service on Sunday, July 1.

Mr. Williams was remanded into custody until Wednesday July 4.

Mr. Williams, was taken into custody by the Cayman Island Police Service in the vicinity of Seven Mile Beach.

Mr. Williams was wanted for questioning in connection with his authority to remain in the Cayman Islands.

Enforcement officers from the Department of Immigration along with police officers carried out the search throughout the weekend.

Immigration officials thanked the public and the RCIPS for their assistance in locating the wanted individual.

Anyone with information about immigration-related offenses is urged to contact the confidential information hotline at 1-800-Legalim (1-800-534-2546), or email [email protected]