Cayman weather affected by tropical wave

Cayman was impacted by a tropical wave on Wednesday, an atmospheric disturbance that caused winds and rain but was expected to move out by the end of the day.

A forecast by the Cayman Islands National Weather Service indicated that the wave would move over the western Caribbean and cause diminishing effects on Cayman for the rest of the week. Winds were expected to reach 10 to 15 knots on Wednesday, with wave heights running from three to five feet.

Those winds and waves are expected to remain at the same level on Thursday, but the weather service is only expecting a 30-percent chance of showers and possible thunderstorms. Similar conditions could exist in Cayman through Friday, depending on how quickly the tropical wave moves out of the area.

Avalon Porter, a meteorologist for the Cayman Islands National Weather Service, said that tropical waves typically originate over Africa and then track over the Atlantic Ocean. They can be the source for tropical depressions, tropical storms and hurricanes if the right conditions interact with the wave.

“The one that’s over us now should give us some weather [Wednesday] morning and maybe into the afternoon, and then it will basically move out,” said Mr. Porter when reached by phone on Wednesday morning. “The reason we end up with all this weather right now is that it’s kind of interacting with an upper level trough that’s over the Yucatan area. Typically, if they move, they’ll just give you a few showers. But if there’s an upper level trough in the area, it will interact with that and flare up.”