Crisis Centre: Domestic abuse rises during World Cup

The Cayman Islands Crisis Centre is running a public awareness campaign during this year’s World Cup period to promote its shelter for women, men and children who suffer domestic abuse.

The organization’s executive director, Ania Milanowska, said that globally there is a correlation between the World Cup and an increase in domestic abuse cases. “Based on our statistics from the 2014 World Cup, this increase in domestic violence cases also happened in Cayman,” she said in a press release.

In 2014 during the World Cup, the three-bedroom, two-bathroom shelter housed 25 individuals (13 women and 12 children), 17 of those seeking a safe house during the games.

Rotary Club of Grand Cayman has teamed up with the Crisis Centre with a donation of $1,000 to pay for the campaign.

Justin Bodden, President of the Rotary Club of Grand Cayman, said, “The Crisis Centre provides such an important resource to the Cayman Islands community and we are grateful for the opportunity to support this cause.”

He added, “It is unfortunate that the domestic violence cases increase during large sporting events such as the World Cup, and we hope spreading the word about the shelter will remind victims and the general community their services are available.”

Ms. Milanowska said the center hoped that domestic violence cases would be down this year.

For more information about the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre, visit www.cicc.ky. The 24-hour crisis line is available at 943-CICC (2422).