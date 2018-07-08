Mother and daughter shine at UK pageant

U.K.-based Caymanian Sheril McField and her daughter Daiezha both took to the catwalk in this year’s Miss British Isles.

Ms. McField, who goes by the stage name Miss Precious Shaye, representing Hertfordshire, placed fifth in the Miss British Isles Elegance category of the 2018 pageant in late May, which was held in Chester, England.

Daughter Daiezha, who previously won Miss Cinderella Tot, also took part in the model catwalk competition of the Miss British Isles for the first time, appearing in the junior category. She ranked in the top 10 at the finals.

Seventy-five participants were picked from more than 10,000 applicants for the Miss British Isles pageant.

Ms. McField said she won the title Ms. Surrey Galaxy in her first pageant in May 2016. In February last year, she was placed third runner-up against the 35 other county/major city contestants in Ms. Galaxy 2017.

The placement of both mother and daughter in the Miss British Isles pageant qualifies them for an international model competition in October, Ms. McField said.

“I’m pleased with the outcome. All the girls were amazing and it was a tough competition but nonetheless every contestant shined bright,” Ms. McField said.

She added, “When I was informed that my partner Jason Ahnien also placed 5th in the Mr. British Isles Men’s Elegant Category, I was rhapsodic. We’re all going to Internationals.”

She said she was proud to see her daughter on stage in the competition. “The catwalk can be quite intimidating and as [a] mom, I just wanted to hold her hand, but as she walked the stage she astounded me with her confidence and perseverance.”