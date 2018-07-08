Public invited to Airbnb meeting

The Department of Tourism and Airbnb will host the first of a series of public information sessions to let members of the public know how to set up Airbnb services.

“In these sessions, members of the public will learn how they can become Airbnb hosts or gain more insight on how to better use the Airbnb platform to leverage their business,” according to a notification issued by the Department of Tourism.

The first meeting will be held at the Westin at 1-3 p.m. Tuesday.

The Cayman Islands signed a memorandum of understanding with Airbnb in March this year, agreeing to joint marketing, data sharing and regulatory standards for hosts.

Signing the agreement, Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said at the time that the memorandum was a “significant milestone” and that the expansion of Airbnb in Cayman would assist in bringing new rooms online and allow Caymanians to benefit from the growth in the industry.