Man robbed, tied up on SMB

A man was beaten, stabbed and robbed by three suspects early Saturday as he walked along West Bay Road, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service reported.

Police said the man was attacked just after midnight near the West Bay Cemetery by suspects wielding a baton and a knife. He was struck with the baton and stabbed in the foot, police said.

“The culprits tied the man up on the beach before making off with a backpack containing personal items,” an RCIPS statement on the incident read.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and some of his belongings were recovered by police during searches of the area later Saturday morning.

No arrests were immediately reported.

Anyone with information on the attack was asked to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or the RCIPS tip line at 949-7777. Cayman Crime Stoppers can also be contacted to anonymously report information on incidents of crime at 800-8477.