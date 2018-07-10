Soto family introduces scuba scholarship

Bob Soto’s family is looking for a few interested applicants to follow in his wake.

Mr. Soto, who passed away in 2015 at the age of 88, was a scuba pioneer in Cayman, and he opened one of the world’s first diving resorts on Grand Cayman in 1957. Now, his family is instituting the Bob Soto Memorial Scuba Scholarship in an effort to keep his memory alive.

The scholarship will be presented at the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame ceremony on Sept. 14 at the Grand Cayman Marriott. The scholarship is available to Caymanians or status holders with a scuba certification, and applicants must provide an essay that explains their interest in diving, their future goals and what they hope to contribute to the scuba community in the future. The deadline for receipt of applications is Sept. 1.

The scholarship will be used train a diver to instructor level, with Red Sail Sports doing the training, according to Mr. Soto’s widow, Suzy. She said she hopes the scholarship award will become an annual event.

Mr. Soto was the author of “Bob Soto, Extraordinary Adventures, Scuba Pioneer,” and his son Rene said in an official statement that he hoped to see a distinguished class of divers vying for the scholarship.

“My father would have wanted the criteria to be set high, as he always strived to show and promote Cayman in the best possible light,” Rene Soto said. “The individual receiving this opportunity should have some level of confidence, intelligence and integrity to represent Cayman to the public.”

Scholarship applications are available at [email protected] or [email protected]