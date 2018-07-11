In the July. 11, 1968 edition of the Caymanian Weekly, a precursor to the Cayman Compass, the following story about outgoing Administrator John Cumber appeared:

“His Honour, the Administrator, has been pleading to the island’s politicians to avoid mudslinging and to ‘rule out personal dislikes for opponents in public,’ during the forthcoming General Elections.

“Mr. Cumber made the plea repeatedly when he was replying to the after-dinner presentation at the farewell function organised by the Cayman Islands branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, at La Fontaine hotel last Thursday night.

“At the function, the Cumbers were presented with an address by the Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Cayman Islands branch, Mr. Spurgeon Ebanks. The Secretary of the branch and Clerk of the Legislative Assembly Mrs. Sybil McLaughlin on behalf of the branch presented a ‘Padua’ style Royal Worcester Dinner Service Set for six to Mrs. Cumber.

“Replying, His Honour said that he was ‘overwhelmed by the gift’ which they will always cherish. At the start of his reply, Mr. Cumber commented on the ‘infinite charm’ of Mr. Ebanks’ speech and said he has spent the happiest and most interesting moments in his life in both houses of Cayman’s legislators.

Mr. Cumber praised the cooperative spirit in both Houses and then said he would have hoped the Assembly would never become a ‘rubber stamp.’ ‘Should that ever happen,’ the Administrator predicted, ‘democracy would be dead in these islands.’”

A story about floats touring the Brac as part of the Cayman Brac “Carnival Weekend” also appeared in the same edition.

“The second day of Cayman Brac’s ‘Carnival Weekend’ got off the ground with a float parade on the afternoon of Saturday, June 29. Although there were not many exhibits, the quality more than compensated for the lack of quantity.

“Three large floats carried the Brac’s ‘Beauties,’ some real and some claiming the title only for the day. Private car owners followed the floats in their flower-bedecked cars as the parade toured the island from the Secondary Modern School, East End, to Spot Bay and from there to West End.

“Phase Three of the Cayman Brac All Island Fair swung into action on the Saturday evening with a fashion show in the Secondary Modern School. The Master of Ceremonies, Mr. Ted Satchell, welcomed the large audience and then introduced some of the Brac’s older beauties. Much to the appreciation of the audience, these fair ‘damsels,’ ‘Misses’ Trevor Foster, George Armstrong, Bently Brown, Durl Grant and Parker Tibbetts displayed their, in some cases, rather prominent charms. To the music of ‘The Beach Boys’ they showed how easily they become Cayman Brac’s answer to Miss Universe.”

“The Fashion Show proper began. The ‘Beauties’ retired to repair the ravages exposure had wrought on their toilettes. The first section that was shown was Casual Wear. The other six sections of the show, Travel, Party, Leisure, Cocktail, Evening Wear and Special Creations, were shown by eight main models – Eloise Parchman, Gay Grant, Idalee Scott, Marlene Banks, Bernice Ebanks, Janice Ebanks, Evadine Scott and Maggie Satchell.”