Cayman Islands Craft Market has been given a fresh new look as part of a rebranding initiative.

Vendors and members of the Tourism Attraction Board, Department of Tourism, and the Ministry of Tourism gathered last week to celebrate phase 1 of the renovations, which included a new brand logo, repainting, structural renovation of stalls, custom-designed table cloths, directional signage, promotional material for vendors, and product developments such as live music and cooked food.

The long-term goal is to enhance the attraction as a “culturally immersive experience for tourists,” allowing visitors to interact one-on-one with local vendors and learn about traditional Caymanian crafts and the way of life, past and present, of island people, according to the Tourism Attraction Board.

Celebrating 18 years since its inception, and 13 years at its current location on South Church Street, the market has featured a number of local vendors catering to stay-over and cruise passengers whenever in port.

According to the Cayman Tourism Attraction Board, rebranding the Craft Market and giving vendors the tools to promote the attraction as one entity greatly increases their sense of solidarity and is much more powerful than promoting each individually.

The vendors have their own Facebook Page, TripAdvisor page, Google Business Page, rack cards, and business cards – all which promote the Craft Market as one entity.

Increasing seating and expanding on offerings of locally cooked food will be part of phase 2 of the initiative, followed by tenting and improving amenities in phase 3, according to a press release.

During the ceremony last week, cruise ship passengers flocked into the Market to the beat of the steel pan and the aroma of Frecko’s Fry Fish. Tourists danced and enjoyed local food, rum and music.

Having live steel pan at the market on a more regular basis is something the Tourism Attraction Board is seeking to put in place for high season.

The Craft Market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday to Friday.