Dog rescue charity opens new thrift store

Animal rescue charity One Dog At A Time has launched its New To You thrift store in George Town.

Sales from the store will help pay for the care of abandoned or rescue dogs or puppies.

The shop, which launched on Saturday, July 7, will be open two days a week – on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., throughout the summer.

The New To You store, which is located at unit 26 at the warehouses on Bodden Road in George Town, stocks designer clothes, “including Calvin Klein, Banana Republic and Ralph Lauren at reasonable prices. Clothes for men, women and children, as well as hats and shoes will all be available. Other knick knacks will be displayed too, such as jewelry, and there will be new stock every week,” the store’s operators said in a press release.

Caroline Johnston, vice president of the charity, encouraged the community to become involved.

“We are always looking for new fosters to care for dogs and puppies, as well as volunteers to help with the many events we run, collect donations and now help to man our fabulous shop.”

The charity finds homes for animals that are placed in the Department of Agriculture dog pound or that are found abandoned on streets.

Funds raised by One Dog At A Time cover the costs of vetting the dogs, spaying and neutering them and treating for heartworm or other health issues, as well as for collars, leashes, dog crates, dog bowls and other items, as well as covering the costs of food and heartworm medication while in foster homes. The funds also pay for dogs to be flown to rescue partners in New York and Toronto.

The organization rescues and re-homes between 10 and 20 dogs a month.

For more information about the store or about One Dog At A Time, email [email protected]