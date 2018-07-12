Four students become Dart Scholars

Dart announced it is sponsoring scholarships for four local students, Charlotte Dowell, Graeme Madison, Charlotte Hodkin and Joshua Martin, who were chosen by the company for their academic and extracurricular achievements.

Charlotte Dowell of Clifton Hunter High School and Graeme of Cayman Prep and High School received the Dart High School Scholarship for their outstanding scholastic performances, especially in STEM subjects.

“Charlotte [Dowell] balances academia, arts and athletics in her school community, and most recently earned the Top Student Award for her conduct, effort and academics in the 2017–2018 school year,” according to a press release announcing the scholarships. She is also an active member of her school’s netball and debate teams and participates in musical theater productions. She has a keen interest in engineering and architecture and plans to study design technology, physics and information technology in the coming school year.

Graeme is a two-time Minds Inspired Maths Challenge winner. “He is drawn to, and talented in, mathematics, physics and chemistry. He is also a gifted musician and has earned passes with distinction from Trinity College of Music for his performance in guitar and music theory. While Graeme has not yet decided on a career path, his aptitude in multiple areas of STEM is leading him towards economics, astrophysics or chemistry,” the release stated.

This year, the William A. Dart Memorial University Scholarship is being shared between two Cayman Prep and High School alumni, Charlotte Hodkin and Joshua Martin.

“Charlotte [Hodkin] is a 2018 recipient of the Dart Award for Excellence in STEM, … for her achievement in science and mathematics subjects throughout her A-level studies. She also won top prize for her year at the Minds Inspired Mathematics Challenge in 2015 and 2018, respectively,” the release state.

Throughout her high school career, she maintained an immaculate academic record while also playing on her school netball team. Selected by Digicel and Deloitte to participate in their respective career development programs for her leadership potential, Charlotte begins her studies in Mechanical Engineering at Imperial College London in fall 2018.

Joshua completed his A-level education at Ashbourne College in 2017 after earning his high school diploma from Cayman Prep and High School in 2015. With achievement of 4 A-Levels at A*, he was granted deferred entry to King’s College London dentistry program, beginning in September 2018, enabling him to spend a year interning at the Cayman Islands Health Services Authority Dental Clinic. He plays with both Cayman Prep’s swing band and Ashbourne College House Band.

Dart CEO Mark VanDevelde welcomed them to the Dart Scholar family last week, saying, “Our scholarship has a new name and branding this year; yet the exceptionally high academic standards, and the thoroughness of the application process are the same. These four young Caymanians are part of our future and Dart believes that by investing in their education we are also investing in the future of our country.”

Dart first offered scholarships in 2012 as a part of its Minds Inspired education program.

As the Minds Inspired offerings expanded, the scholarships were rebranded this year as Dart Scholar, which is merit-based and rewards exemplary academic performance with tuition aid and work experience.