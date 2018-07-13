Update: Teen charged in relation to Captain’s Bakery robbery

Update on July 13:

A 17-year-old male has been charged with attempted robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

He was arrested July 10, the evening of the attempted robbery at Captain’s Bakery on West Bay Road.

He was scheduled to appear in court this morning.

Original story on July 12:

A 17-year-old male arrested Tuesday night in connection to an armed robbery at Captain’s Bakery and Grill remained in police custody Thursday afternoon.

No charges had been filed as of this article’s press deadline, according to police.

Tuesday night’s robbery was reported around 9 p.m. when a man with a handgun entered the business, demanded cash and hit an employee on the head with the weapon. The assault victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police searches Tuesday night turned up a firearm believed to have been used in the robbery and a suspect was arrested in connection with the incident.

The robbery at Captain’s Bakery was the fifth armed robbery to take place on Grand Cayman within a week.