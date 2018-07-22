A teenaged male made his first appearance in Grand Court on Friday charged with offenses arising from an incident Tuesday night, July 10, at Captain’s Bakery and Grill on West Bay Road.

Tyrec Christopher Johnson, 17, is charged with attempting to rob a named individual at the premises. He is further charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm, a 9 mm handgun.

Defense attorney Lee Halliday-Davis advised Justice Marlene Carter that legal aid had not yet been granted in the matter. She also indicated she wanted time to look into certain aspects of the case.

Crown counsel Toyin Salako did not object to an adjournment, so the judge set Sept. 28 as the next mention date.

The defendant, a resident of George Town, was remanded in custody.