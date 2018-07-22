William Lindberg Glasgow, 83, made his first appearance in Grand Court on Friday on a charge of attempted murder.

Mr. Glasgow is accused of attempting to cause the death of his wife, Ellen, in Tropical Gardens on the night of July 4.

Defense attorney Prathna Bodden told Justice Marlene Carter that she was concerned about Mr. Glasgow’s fitness to stand trial. She asked for a detailed medical report and a psychiatric assessment.

The judge agreed to order the reports and set the next mention date for Sept. 28.

Ms. Bodden indicated that she would be making an application for bail before then, but no date was set.

No details of the allegation against the defendant were mentioned in court on Friday nor at his initial appearance in the lower court. A press release from police after the incident stated that the victim had sustained multiple lacerations and underwent surgery.