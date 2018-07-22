Digicel joins KAABOO as partner and sponsor

Digicel Cayman is, almost literally, jumping on the KAABOO “band wagon,” joining Virgin Produced and the Dart Organization as a partner and “major corporate sponsor” of the two-day festival which will take place in February 2019.

According to Raul Nicholson-Coe, chief executive officer of Digicel Cayman, the telecom company will make a “substantial financial contribution” to the event, as well as provide event-related products and services to its mobile phone subscriber base.

“From the outset,” said Mr. Coe, “we looked at this as a ‘win-win’ opportunity. The event is great for the Cayman Islands as it provides our residents and visitors with the ability to enjoy world-class entertainment right along our beautiful Seven Mile Beach.” Digicel Cayman also benefits, he said, because it provides the company with a myriad of value-added marketing and sales opportunities to offer its current customers, as well as a communication channel to reach the thousands of additional residents and visitors who will be attending the event.

As part of the arrangement, Digicel Cayman will also provide festivalgoers with on-site services, including free WiFi access.

The Feb. 15-16 arts and entertainment event will feature popular music and comedy acts, contemporary art and specialty food and drinks. There are also personal pampering amenities for those with more expensive passes.

Current artists, including the Chainsmokers and Sean Paul, are headlining the event along with such 1980s New Wave bands as Duran Duran and Blondie.

Producers and promoters are projecting that as many as 11,000 people will attend the festivities which will take place on a site just north of the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa.