‘Filmmaking 101’ day free for interested students

The island has been abuzz with stories about visiting actors and filmmakers working on productions from earlier this year.

Now, school students aged 12-16 who are eager to learn a bit more about the business can sign up for the one-day free Filmmaking 101 event, being held at the Kimpton Seafire Resort on 10 July, courtesy of Productivity Media.

The basics of writing, shooting and acting will be covered in the class, giving attendees access to the knowledge and experience of professional producers and crew who have created feature films. This is an extraordinary opportunity for anyone keen to get into moviemaking in the future.

Spaces are limited, and an online application must be filled out as a requirement. Answer two simple questions here, and submit to be considered. For more information, visit www.cayman.film. Applications should be received by end-of-day on Monday, 5 July.