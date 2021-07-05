Tropical Storm watch discontinued as Elsa passes

Watches & Warnings Hurricane Warning

* The Cuban provinces of Cienfuegos and Matanzas. Hurricane Watch

* The Cuban province of Camaguey Tropical Storm Warning

* The Cuban provinces of Camaguey, Ciego de Avila, Sancti Spiritus, Villa Clara, Mayabeque, and Havana

* The Florida Keys from Craig Key westward to the Dry Tortugas

* West coast of Florida from Flamingo to Englewood Storm Surge Watch

* West coast of Florida from Bonita Beach to the Suwannee River Tropical Storm Watch

* The Cuban province of Artemisa

* The Florida Keys from east of Craig Key to Ocean Reef

* Florida Bay

* West coast of Florida from Englewood northward to the Aucilla

River

For the latest information on storm activity in the Cayman Islands, as well as information on how to prepare for hurricane season, visit Storm Centre.

The National Weather Service Monday morning (5 July) discontinued a Tropical Storm watch for Cayman Brac and Little Cayman as Tropical Storm Elsa passed north of the Cayman Islands, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center.

A small craft warning remains in effect.

Elsa on Friday (2 July) strengthened and became the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season before being downgraded to a tropical storm the next day. As of 7am on 5 July, Elsa was located about 165 miles southeast of Havana, Cuba. It’s moving toward the northwest at 14 miles per hour and is expected to turn toward the north-northwest on Tuesday (6 July).

Elsa has sustained maximum winds of 65 miles per hour with higher gusts.

Cloudy and rainy conditions are expected across the Cayman area Monday with a gradual decrease in cloudiness and showers thereafter as Elsa moves near the Florida Keys, according to the NWS.