Three Jamaican nationals charged with possession of unlicensed firearms pleaded not guilty in Grand Court on Friday and had their trial set to start on Sept. 24.

Assad Adana Walker, 58, Owen Omar Reid, 37, and Fitzroy Ottey, 41, are charged with having a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber revolver and 49 rounds of ammunition in their possession on March 2, 2018.

That was when they were arrested on suspicion of importing parcels of ganja into the Cayman Islands by sea. A press release issued by police about the incident indicated that it was during a search of the packages that the handgun and ammunition were found.

The men subsequently pleaded guilty in Summary Court to importing 313 pounds of ganja. They denied knowing that the packages contained anything except ganja.

On Friday, they also pleaded not guilty to being concerned in the importation of 101 grams of cocaine, just over three and a half ounces.

Mr. Walker was represented by attorney Neil Kumar. Mr. Ottey’s attorney was Jonathon Hughes, while Prathna Bodden appeared on behalf of Mr. Reid.

Last week, before the firearm and cocaine charges were committed to Grand Court, Magistrate Valdis Foldats indicated that the men would be sentenced in Summary Court for the ganja. He set a tentative date of Oct. 29 for that to take place.

The men have also been charged with being concerned in the importation of, and possessing with intent to supply, the drug MDMA, known as ecstasy, in the quantity of 49.3 grams (1.7 ounces). All three men pleaded not guilty to these charges in June. These charges were not mentioned in Grand Court on Friday.