A team of students from Cayman will travel to Mexico City next month to take part in what is billed as the “robotic Olympics.”

This is the first time a Cayman team will attend the annual FIRST Global Challenge.

The team includes Cayman Prep and High School student Adrian Phillips-Hernaez, St. Ignatius Catholic School student Ethan Cronier and Cayman International School student Joe Allom Perez. The students were selected for their commitment to and recognition in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) learning, as well as their passion for engineering, mechanics and robotics, according to a press release.

St. Ignatius physics teacher Von Ryan Abrantes, who is the technical mentor for the team, will assist the students with the construction and programming of their robot.

The competition takes place on Aug. 16-18 at the Arena Ciudad de México. The theme for the 2018 event is “Energy Impact.”

FIRST Global is a not-for-profit organization focused on helping nations build the STEM skills needed to work on global challenges together.

According to the FIRST Global website, teams from more than 189 nations across the world are tasked with assembling their own robots to compete in competitions.

The team is being sponsored by Dart Minds Inspired, and Dart Education Programmes Manager Glenda McTaggart is the robotics team manager. “We are thrilled to see some of Cayman’s brightest minds compete in the Challenge,” she said. The 2019 Cayman team will be chosen through a competition open to all students from all schools in the Cayman Islands.

To learn more about the team, visit their Facebook page at Cayman Islands Robotics.