Letter: North Sound stench

On Tuesday morning at about 6 a.m. I was riding my bicycle – it’s not safe to ride any other times of the day.

My little meditation and peacefulness routine is to stop by the North Sound at Britannia. I have not been there in several weeks. The stench from the dump was so disgusting. I had my shirt across my face since I will do all that I can to brave it out wherever I am.

I could not even last 30 seconds with my face covered. The smell nearly asphyxiated me. I saw a jogger and wondered how he was able to withstand the stench.

I spent several months in Africa and never encountered anything like the effects of the dump we have here. Have we truly reached Third World?

Lorrie Furniss