An anonymous petition began circulating around the Cayman Islands Wednesday seeking the immediate reinstatement of Governor Anwar Choudhury.

The petition, believed to have been started by some government workers, can be found here.

It states: “We, the undersigned electors of the Cayman Islands request, that if no criminal actions are found to have been committed by Mr. Anwar Choudhury that would warrant action as serious as his removal from office, but only consists of personal complaints by disgruntled individuals in whatever capacity, or displeased persons due to change in the order of things, that Mr. Anwar Choudhury be returned and reinstated as Governor of the Cayman Islands as soon as possible.”

The petition contains a lengthy letter addressed to Lord Tariq Ahmad of Wimbledon, the current minister for the British Overseas Territories, which outlines the reasons the petitioners are seeking to have Mr. Choudhury returned.

“There has been an increased public trust and belief that, finally, there was a governor who would listen and was not afraid to right the many wrongs in governance and administration, of complacency, ignoring complaints, lack of following practice and procedure, favoritism and overall malpractice to name a few,” the letter to Lord Ahmad reads.

“The present situation is causing speculation, numerous rumors and uncertainty in the business community and doubts from investors and population at large; and … the feeling among the general public is that the one public figure who, by his actions, has shown he takes positive interest on the public’s behalf for true good governance has suddenly been taken away.”