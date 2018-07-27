Cyclist hit by vehicle on Cayman Brac

A female bicyclist is in critical condition at Health City Hospital after being struck by a car Thursday evening on Cayman Brac, according to police.

The accident took place just after 8:30 p.m. The unidentified woman was riding against traffic on Gerrard Smith Avenue, when she was struck by a white Hyundai H1, police officials said.

After receiving emergency treatment at Faith Hospital, police said, the woman, a Brac resident, was airlifted to Grand Cayman and taken to Health City around 5 a.m.

The driver of the Hyundai H1 did not receive any injuries.

The collision is under police investigation. Police are asking that anyone with information pertaining to this incident to call the Cayman Brac Police Station at 948-0331 or 926-0635.