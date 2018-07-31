Hastings makes top-20 finish in Optimist Golf Championship

Cayman junior Justin Hastings made a strong finish in the boys 14-15 division of the Optimist International Junior Golf Championship, which took place at the PGA National Resort & Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida from July 17 – Aug. 1.

More than 600 golfers from ages 10-18 participated in the Optimist, which is one of the largest and best-known junior golf tournaments in the world.

Former champions and top finishers of the Optimist International Junior Golf Championships include Lexi Thompson and Bill Haas.

Round 1 of Justin’s division began on Tuesday, July 24. Justin teed off early on The Fazio Course in cool, breezy conditions and played well for an impressive 1 under Par 72.

Round 2 on Wednesday was played on a very different course – The Palmer. Justin’s early tee time conditions were similar on the difficult 6510 yard course. His good form continued, and he finished with a score of 80, for a 2 day total of 7 over par, in 20th place and making the cut.

On day 3 and back on The Fazio Course, but with tougher pin locations, Justin again played some nice golf and finished with a score of 73, finishing the Tournament with an 8 over par total and an 224 overall score, placing T16 in a competitive field of 74 golfers in his age division.

Justin returned to Cayman to take part in the 2018 Caribbean Amateur Golf Championship, which runs July 30 – Aug. 3 at the North Sound Golf Club.