Trial began in Grand Court this week for two men charged with possession of firearms. Gerald Jaleel Bush and Rico Roy Walton are accused of being in possession of a Colt .45 loaded with six rounds of ammunition and a Trabzon 9mm handgun.

The jury of five women and two men heard on Tuesday morning that the guns were found by Deputy Commissioner of Police Kurt Walton around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 25, 2017.

Deputy Commissioner Walton told the court that he and a police constable were returning from the Drugs Task Force base via Shamrock Road and South Sound. As a result of what he was hearing over the police radio, they pulled over on South Sound Road near a casuarina tree commonly referred to as the “shoe tree” or “flip-flop tree.”

He said he observed a man in a small boat about 25 feet from shore. When he shone his vehicle headlights on the boat, it turned and headed toward the South Sound dock.

He then got out of his vehicle and walked on the beach to the tree. After searching around the roots of the tree with his flashlight, he saw a black sock and the butt of a gun in the sock. Looking more closely, he saw a second butt of a gun.

He said he contacted other officers, including scenes-of-crime and firearms officers and stayed at the scene to preserve it until they arrived.

Defense attorney Jonathon Hughes asked if he had observed how those firearms came to be there. Mr. Walton indicated that he had not.

The court also heard from Police Constable Ronnie Pollard, tactical flight officer with the Air Operations Unit, which runs the police helicopter. He narrated film footage taken from the helicopter on June 24, 2017, going into the early hours of June 25. He explained that the camera on board operated by thermal imaging, which means that the camera can pick up things that emit heat, even if it is dark.

Jurors watched the film for about an hour and a half on Monday afternoon. Mr. Pollard said it showed a small vessel outside the reef, then coming through the South Sound channel at three minutes after midnight. The vessel had two individuals aboard. It headed toward Old Crewe Road, where one person disembarked. The vessel then traveled near the shore. In the area of Cayman Crossing, around 12:38 a.m., a person is seen walking from one tree to another and then back, after which the boat leaves and comes to shore at the South Sound dock.

Mr. Pollard said he transmitted these movements via radio to police units on the ground. In his opening address to the jury, Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Patrick Moran said it was the Crown’s case that the guns were brought to South Sound by the defendants. He said Rico Roy Walton was detained by police at the South Sound dock. Gerald Jaleel Bush was said to be the individual who left the boat earlier.

Trial was scheduled to continue with police witnesses.