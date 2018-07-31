Bodden Town collision forces traffic diversion

Bodden Town Road remained closed throughout the day Tuesday, following an 11 a.m. traffic accident near Anton Bodden Drive.

A white Kenworth T800 truck and a white Mitsubishi Lancer collided while travelling in opposite directions, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

The driver of the Mitsubishi sustained minor injuries and was treated by EMS on scene. The driver of the Kenworth was uninjured.

RCIPS advised around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday that traffic was still being diverted to Anton Bodden Drive. Heavy equipment was being used to clear the roadway, which was expected to remain closed until the damaged truck could be removed.