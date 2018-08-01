Cash stolen from North Church Street Esso

A man reportedly broke the glass door of the Esso gas station on North Church Street early this morning and stole the cash register, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

Police dispatched to the scene around 2:30 a.m.

The assailant was described as wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt, with his face covered. He appeared to brandish a firearm. No shots were fired and no one was injured.

The man escaped the scene and ran toward the Watler’s Drive area, police indicated.

Tips on the incident can be submitted to the George Town Police Station by calling 949-4222 or to the Confidential Tip Line by calling 949-7777.