Police: Man stabbed by cyclist in East End

A man is in critical condition at Cayman Islands Hospital following a stabbing late Tuesday afternoon in East End.

The man was standing outside a residence on Sea View Road, when a man passed on a bicycle and stabbed him around 5:15 p.m., according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

The victim and the attacker were known to each other.

The victim remains in serious but stable condition, police reported.

Officers continue to search for the assailant, who escaped the scene.

Tips on the incident can be submitted to the Bodden Town Police Station by calling 947-2220.